Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,734 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 314.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

