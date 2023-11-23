Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,890 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 14.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 58.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 29.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

