Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 821 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $97.96 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.