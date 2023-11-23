Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,931 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after buying an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.
Shares of BEAM stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.59.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
