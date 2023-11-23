Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 7.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

