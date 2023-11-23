Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

