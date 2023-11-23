Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

HT opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $401.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

