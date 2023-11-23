Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.