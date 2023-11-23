Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,876 shares of company stock valued at $677,083. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

RCKT stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

