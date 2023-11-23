Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,202 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.