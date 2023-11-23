Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,426 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HIVE shares. HC Wainwright lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.79. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

HIVE Digital Technologies Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

