Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,911 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth $85,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 1.08.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

