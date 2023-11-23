Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,332 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.78. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

