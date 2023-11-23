Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,922 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,803,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $78,451.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 920,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $78,451.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,756 shares of company stock valued at $915,175. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

