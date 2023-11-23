Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 46,536 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,673 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 46,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,979 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 249,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,562 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9,576.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,967 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

