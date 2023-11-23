Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 55,252 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,019,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,215,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 152,369 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BITF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $254.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

