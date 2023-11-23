Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,474 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

BBIO opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.00. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

