Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 673 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

