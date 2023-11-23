Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $248,000 Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.83. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

