Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in EngageSmart by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EngageSmart by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,430. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESMT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

