Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Open Lending by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Open Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

