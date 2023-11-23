Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,212 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Moelis & Company by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.26 and a beta of 1.41. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.