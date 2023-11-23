MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 33,567 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,445.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

