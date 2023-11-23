MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 33,567 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,445.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80.
MoneyLion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on MoneyLion
MoneyLion Company Profile
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyLion
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.