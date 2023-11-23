Morgan Stanley Upgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have $141.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of MOG-A opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.50.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

