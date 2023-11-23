National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 843,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 401,787 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.50%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

