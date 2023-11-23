Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $28.80.
Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navios Maritime Partners
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.