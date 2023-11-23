Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

About Navios Maritime Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $329,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.