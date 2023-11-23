NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in NetEase by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in NetEase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTES opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

