NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

NTST stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

