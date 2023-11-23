Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 282.9% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average of $333.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $379.79.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

