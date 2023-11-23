Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.