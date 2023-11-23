Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $244,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

