Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.6 %

JWN opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.