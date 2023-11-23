Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

