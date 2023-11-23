Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NOG stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $305,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after buying an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after buying an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.