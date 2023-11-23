NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 102,265 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $37,583,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

AAPL opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.