Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NUVB stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $275.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

