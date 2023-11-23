Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.97. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 591,871 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 89,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,114.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,114.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $233,073.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,909 shares of company stock worth $447,108 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,222,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,546,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 1,494,360 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,467.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,096,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 1,026,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 727,372 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

