ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383,693 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $20,170,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.