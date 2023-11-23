ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

STKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

