Oppenheimer Boosts WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $10.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

