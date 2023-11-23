Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as low as C$4.55. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.03.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

