Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,279,567,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

OGN opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

