Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 110.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.93. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.74%.

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.