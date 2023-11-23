Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.61.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

