Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.61.

OVV opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $57.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $569,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

