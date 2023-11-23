Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 221.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 296.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.