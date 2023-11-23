Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $38.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

