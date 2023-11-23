Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,828 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perficient were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.