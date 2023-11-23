Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

