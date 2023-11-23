Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.