Piper Sandler Cuts Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $22.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

